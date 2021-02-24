Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.96-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 309,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,587. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.