Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. Greif also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.06 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 309,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,587. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

