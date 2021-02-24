Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.92. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 31,314 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 72.50% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

