Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.42

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $27.56 million and $6.59 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.15 or 0.03225715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00361601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.47 or 0.01055691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.11 or 0.00388600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.00405649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023328 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 66,352,320 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

