Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $6.65. Grindrod Shipping shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

About Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

