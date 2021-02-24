Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Up 5.3%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 608,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,131,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRTS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $8,361,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

