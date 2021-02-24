Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Up 5.5%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.43 and last traded at $157.67. 130,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 213,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.41.

Several brokerages have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,620. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $9,009,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

