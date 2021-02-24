Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Shares Down 4.5%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) shares fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.93. 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Separately, Barclays cut Gruma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

