Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.96

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.96 and last traded at $185.64, with a volume of 63719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

