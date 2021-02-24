Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Sunday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.70.

