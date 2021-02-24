GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $1.94. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 16,791 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.64% of GSE Systems worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.