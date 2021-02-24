GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 96.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 201.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -256.60 and a beta of -0.50.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

