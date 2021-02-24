Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.02

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.02 and traded as high as C$27.35. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at C$27.30, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.02. The company has a market cap of C$757.79 million and a P/E ratio of -53.95.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

