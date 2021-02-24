Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $178.40

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.40 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 176.80 ($2.31), with a volume of 1092973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20 ($2.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.