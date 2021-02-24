Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 0.7%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.03 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.03 ($0.88). Approximately 6,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gusbourne in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.39.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

