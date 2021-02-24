GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT) Trading Down 9.7%

GVIC Communications Corp. (TSE:GCT)’s share price fell 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48.

About GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

