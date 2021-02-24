GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Plans $0.06 Interim Dividend

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.65.

In other news, insider Timothy Salt 355,872 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

