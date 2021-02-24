HackenAI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.87 or 0.00487765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 110.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.95 or 0.00501810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00074290 BTC.

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

