HackenAI Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00500909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00080892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.00472914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00072863 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

