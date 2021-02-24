Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF)

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling, and passenger services.

