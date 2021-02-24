Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $237.79

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.79 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.78). Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72), with a volume of 467,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.79. The company has a market capitalization of £567.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.25.

In other news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

