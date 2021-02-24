Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Up 6.5%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 2,878,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,031,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,579.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Schaefer purchased 25,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,888,774 shares of company stock worth $15,323,034. Company insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 225,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 191,056 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

