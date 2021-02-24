Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 298,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 471,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

