Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.44

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 731092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

