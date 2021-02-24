Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,655 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Halliburton by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 34.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 10.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,707 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

