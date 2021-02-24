Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $6.38 on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 559,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 343.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 31,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,303,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,631,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,878 shares of company stock worth $6,512,608. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

