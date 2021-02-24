Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.83. 28,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 36,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $244.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (NYSE:HBB)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
