Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.83. 28,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 36,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $244.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.