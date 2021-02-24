Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $7.89. 1,093,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 743,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.