Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Trading Up 5.3%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 134,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 133,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HNGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $854.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

