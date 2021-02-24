HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $1.60 on Top Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $81.71 million and $15.90 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.33 or 0.00511733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00068389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00083566 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.02 or 0.00488984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00073936 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

