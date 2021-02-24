Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post $51.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the lowest is $49.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $317.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.39. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

