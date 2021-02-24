Harmony Price Tops $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Harmony has a market cap of $219.65 million and approximately $31.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.05 or 0.00763636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00035239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.81 or 0.04717055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,256,064,994 coins and its circulating supply is 9,494,990,993 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

