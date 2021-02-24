Haven Protocol Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.30 or 0.00014693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.87 million and approximately $549,521.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,689.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.25 or 0.03298969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.73 or 0.00365724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.20 or 0.01065003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.18 or 0.00424997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00393652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00266903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024134 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,953,552 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

