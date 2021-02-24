Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.05

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

The stock has a market cap of $674.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

