Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.05

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.05 and last traded at $64.05, with a volume of 1265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Hawkins shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 1st.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hawkins by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hawkins by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hawkins by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

