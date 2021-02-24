Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.24 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 3,003,952 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £27.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.73.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

