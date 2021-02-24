Head-To-Head Comparison: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vs. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Sorrento Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $60.21 million 949.02 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -93.16 Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 90.60 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -5.11

Sorrento Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -242.73% -28.11% -20.31% Sorrento Therapeutics -698.01% -314.06% -43.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moderna and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 6 9 0 2.33 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $139.65, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 177.52%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Summary

Moderna beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and a research collaboration with Harvard University. Moderna, Inc. also has collaborations with Lonza Ltd. for the manufacture of mRNA-1273, a COVID-19 vaccine; and Catalent for fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches. It also offers Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. In addition, the company's clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases. Further, it develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. Additionally, the company engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. It has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as a research testing agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for the preclinical testing of Sorrento's COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

