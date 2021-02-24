Head-To-Head Comparison: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) versus OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and OGE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.95 $4.44 billion $3.96 9.67 OGE Energy $2.23 billion 2.81 $433.60 million $2.16 14.54

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NRG Energy and OGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 0 7 0 2.75 OGE Energy 1 2 5 0 2.50

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $45.31, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $35.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given NRG Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NRG Energy pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NRG Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 43.90% 50.32% 6.93% OGE Energy -9.15% 10.44% 3.68%

Volatility & Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NRG Energy beats OGE Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other names. As of December 31, 2019, it owns fossil fuel, nuclear, and renewable plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 13 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 7,081 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 53 substations and 5,122 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and seven substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems included 350 substations; 29,406 structure miles of overhead lines; 3,050 miles of underground conduit; and 10,967 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 315 miles of underground conduit, and 679 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

