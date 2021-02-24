Head-To-Head Review: Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) vs. First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial 19.64% 14.91% 1.06% First Mid Bancshares 21.63% 8.05% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and First Mid Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $31.40 million 1.86 $4.48 million N/A N/A First Mid Bancshares $205.74 million 2.95 $47.94 million $2.87 12.65

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Village Bank and Trust Financial and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Mid Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small-and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through 9 banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 64 banking centers in Illinois and 1 office in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

