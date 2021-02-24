Head to Head Survey: Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) & PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PagerDuty and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 4 7 0 2.64 Black Knight 0 2 12 0 2.86

PagerDuty presently has a consensus target price of $41.70, indicating a potential downside of 12.76%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $96.69, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Black Knight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -28.57% -15.64% -8.68% Black Knight 19.21% 12.45% 5.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagerDuty and Black Knight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $166.35 million 23.54 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -62.08 Black Knight $1.18 billion 10.45 $108.80 million $1.72 45.56

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PagerDuty has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Knight beats PagerDuty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. has partners with Tata Consultancy Services Limited to accelerate digital transformation. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and CompassPPE, a product pricing and eligibility engine, as well as Servicing Digital and AIVA solutions. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions, as well as Actionable Intelligence and Rapid Analytics Platforms. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

