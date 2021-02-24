Head to Head Survey: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and ConnectOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.08%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 17.75% 9.11% 0.94% ConnectOne Bancorp 21.17% 9.63% 1.13%

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and ConnectOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $67.34 million 2.13 $14.07 million N/A N/A ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 3.50 $73.39 million $2.25 10.94

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers insurance and annuities, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of 16 banking offices in Bergen County, 5 banking offices in Union County, 2 banking offices in Morris County, 1 office Essex County, 1 office in Hudson County, 1 office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, 1 office in the borough of Manhattan, 1 office in Nassau County, and 1 office in Astoria, as well as 7 branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

