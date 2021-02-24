Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $960.46 million and approximately $177.24 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00233823 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002030 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009656 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,118,465 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

