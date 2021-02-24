HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 18.8% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $418.79 million and approximately $65,322.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002030 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002454 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006293 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015372 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

