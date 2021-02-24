HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,522,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $132.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.