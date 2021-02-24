HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,837. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

