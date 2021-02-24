HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

