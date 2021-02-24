HEIDI Tops 1-Day Volume of $318.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 69% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HEIDI has traded 161.6% higher against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $2,480.87 and approximately $318.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.