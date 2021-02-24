Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

HSII stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. 3,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

