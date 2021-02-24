Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,670,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,351,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $228.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.89.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

