Helio Resource (CVE:HRC) Shares Up 16.7%

Helio Resource Corp (CVE:HRC) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 13,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

Helio Resource Company Profile (CVE:HRC)

Helio Resource Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. It holds interests in the Saza Makongolosi project covering 238 square kilometers located in the Lupa Goldfield, southwest Tanzania. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

